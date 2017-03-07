Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox will soon find herself on the other side of the law.

Cox has signed on to the ABC buddy cop pilot The Trustee, a one-hour comedy from Elizabeth Banks' production house, Deadline reports.

The news all but means an official cancellation of Cox's previous project, CBS' Doubt, which was recently pulled off the air after just two episodes. On that series, Cox became the first transgender actor cast as a series regular on a broadcast network show.

On The Trustee, Cox will play Amanda Jones, the titular "larger-than-life" ex-con who's spending the final part of her prison sentence doing mundane tasks for the police department. The pilot stars Meaghan Rath (Being Human) as Eliza Radley, a driven detective who finds an unlikely ally in Amanda -- despite the fact that they disagree on matters of the law.

Cox was nominated for an Emmy for her role as transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black and also won a Daytime Emmy Award for producing MTV's The T Word.