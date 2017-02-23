Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Maybe those final four words from Gilmore Girls should have been, "I'm going to Fox."

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has picked her next (potential) gig, leading the cast of the Fox comedy pilot Linda From HR, Deadline reports. She'll play -- drumroll -- Linda from the HR department of a company, who makes one bad decision that upends her boring existence into a life of adventure with a big, big secret.

The pilot was written by Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell, whose previous credits includes Disney's Kickin' It.

Will there be more Gilmore Girls?

Graham is an Internet fave, stemming from her lengthy role as Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, which aired on The WB and The CW in its original iteration and was revived on Netflix last year. The actress also played Sarah Braverman on NBC's Parenthood for its entire run.

In addition, Graham is expected to recur on Curb Your Enthusiasm's upcoming ninth season.