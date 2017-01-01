We've watched Lauren Conrad go to prom, graduate, get her heart broken (multiple times), start school, move away from her beloved Laguna Beach, and now fans get to see LC hit one of the biggest milestones yet: she's going to be a mother.

The 30-year-old Paper Crown designer, Kohl's fashion mogul and former star of Laguna Beach and The Hills shared a sonogram of her unborn child (held in a perfectly manicured hand, natch) with Instagram followers New Year's Day, along with the caption "I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet."

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Conrad is expecting the child with William Tell, the 36-year-old former member of band Something Corporate, who she married in September 2014 and met when she was much younger: "I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date."

One thing's for sure, when this baby is going through it's difficult teen years, it will be able to relate in a big way to his or her mom by just popping in a DVD of the ultimate reality teen drama that was its mother's adolescence. (Assuming DVDs and DVD players even still exist then.)

Congratulations LC! And please share a video of Lo Bosworth's reaction immediately.