Melania Trump (Laura Benanti) made her long-awaited return to The Late Show Tuesday night to talk about her move to the White House to be with her husband, which she is so, so excited about, really.

The First Lady explained to Stephen Colbert that she didn't move down from New York right after the inauguration because their son Barron had to finish school and then she had to wait for the Comcast guy to turn off the cable, but now there's no excuse to not go, no matter how hard she looks to find one.

But now that she's there, she's ready to get to work on her pet cause ("illiteracy?") and be there for the remaining 1,315 days, 11 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds of her husband's term.

She also explained what really happened in that infamous moment when she slapped Trump's hand away when he tried to hold it: "His hands are so small I thought it was mosquito."

Laura Benanti, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)