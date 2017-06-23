Some pizza delivery men are great while others...are Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper. Late Late Show host James Corden enlisted the executive producer and star of Preacher to help with deliveries around LA for a segment called "Mystery Pizza Box."

Customers had the option of taking what they ordered or going with whatever's inside the mystery box. Some got the short end, like the London transplants who gambled their delicious looking pie for ketchup or what Corden referred to as the "LA pizza" because it was vegan and gluten-free. Another group had the pleasure of eating their pizza while watching Corden wrestle Cooper in a match that definitely wouldn't have even made the blooper reel on GLOW.

The night's biggest winners were probably the friends celebrating someone's 42nd birthday. They were treated with a wild Instagram-worthy party which involved staging the most outrageous pics they could think of.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

