

HBO has re-upped for three more seasons of Last Week Tonight, lawsuits be damned.

The cable network announced Tuesday that John Oliver's weekly late-night comic news analysis show will run through at least 2020 and 90 more episodes.

"We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world," HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in a statement. "His extraordinary genius for rich and intelligent commentary is second to none."

Oliver said, "First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said. Second: We're very grateful to Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: We'd also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We're incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we'd like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release."

Last Week Tonight has already won two Creative Arts Emmys this year, for Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and is up for three more: Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, to be announced Sunday, Sept. 17.

Last year it won Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

Last Week Tonight, currently in its fourth season, airs Sundays at 11/10c on HBO.