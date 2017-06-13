Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Facebook is in the TV business now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the social network has greenlit a reality competition series called Last State Standing from American Ninja Warrior producer Arthur Smith.

It will feature 50 competitors -- one from each state -- as they go head-to-head in games and challenges for a chance to win $500,000.

Production is underway. Other details, like premiere date and episode counts, are TBA.

Last State Standing will join Loosely Exactly Nicole on Facebook's original programming slate. On Monday, the social network picked up the canceled MTV comedy for a second season.

Facebook is making a push into creating its own original video. In addition to short-form content made with partners like Buzzfeed and Vox, Facebook will be making its own wholly-owned, TV-caliber scripted and unscripted content to distribute to its nearly 2 billion users worldwide. Last State Standing and Loosely Exactly Nicole are its first forays into this arena.