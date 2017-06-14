Now Playing Last Man Standing Might Be Rescued by CMT

Tim Allen's Last Man Standing refuses to take a seat!

The sitcom may continue on after being canceled by ABC earlier this year, with its new home CMT, The Hollywood Reporter says. Last Man Standing producer 20th Century Fox and CMT are in early discussions to continue the show at the country-themed network.

The cancellation of the comedy really stuck in the craw of some fans, who accused ABC of axing the show because it exhibits conservative values. Allen tweeted that he was "blindsided" and "stunned" by the cancellation, and some numbers back him up: it was one of ABC's most-watched shows.

ABC president Channing Dungey said the show's political leanings had nothing to do with its cancellation, and that the network was reworking its Friday night lineup. Last Man Standing's lead-out, the comedy Dr. Ken, was also canceled.

CMT already has some experience reviving a canceled ABC show. The network brought on Nashville after its cancellation last year.

But The Hollywood Reporter says a CMT revival won't be easy as Last Man Standing has six seasons of contracts behind it, making it a fairly expensive show for a niche cable network.