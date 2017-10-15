Now Playing Christine Baranski Wants to Play Betsy DeVos on SNL

Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld creator Larry David will host Saturday Night Live once again in November, in an episode also featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus, NBC has confirmed via its social media channels.

#SNL returns on November 4 with host Larry David and musical guest @MileyCyrus! pic.twitter.com/BwtW9wERwo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

David has had a complicated history with SNL over the course of his career, having spent some of his earliest days in show business (often unsuccessfully) writing for the series -- and meeting eventual Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus along the way -- before taking leave of the show for decades.

Due to his doppelganger status with Senator Bernie Sanders, however, David later became a recurring guest of the series leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election and hosted the show in February, 2016.

David will host SNL for the second time on its November 4th episode, which follows a bye week for SNL which will instead be devoted to NBC's David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special.

Though the episode is still a few weeks out, we can already imagine it'll be "pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good."

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30.