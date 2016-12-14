Lala Kent has had enough of the SUR drama. The oft-ostracized hostess has quit Vanderpump Rules, and it doesn't sound like her departure will be a quiet one.

"I'm excited for people to watch me exit, because it's just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am," Kent told TooFab, which first reported the news. "I watch the show sometimes and I'm like, 'That's not me.' I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I'm excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules, to be quite honest."

Kent joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off in its fourth season, and quickly made an enemy of Katie Maloney. Ever since, her relationships with the rest of the cast -- excluding James Kennedy, who was fired from SUR earlier this season -- have only deteriorated. Kent's involvement on the show allegedly also cost her her relationship with her super-secret boyfriend, who Kent claims broke up with her because she took out her SUR frustrations on him.

Kent's final episode will air midway through Season 5, which currently airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. "I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore," she explained. "I feel like they don't deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself."

However, she doesn't plan on stepping away from the spotlight entirely. "We have a TV show in the works right now. I have two films that I'm currently shooting though I can't announce the titles yet. I'm working on my EP, which will have a list of singers and rappers on it, so I'm very excited!" she told E! News.

Bravo has no comment on the exit.

Will you miss Lala at all?