Ever wondered what it would look like to see two metric tons of wigs, fake eyelashes, sequins and fake nails explode at the same time?

Well, you may not have to wonder longer because Lady Gaga is set to appear on the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race when it returns for Season 9, and when the contestants see her, they're likely to combust with excitement.

Fresh from her well-received Super Bowl performance, Gaga is on a roll -- and perhaps back to the over-the-top self we knew of her before she got all classy. She'll perform with Metallica at the Grammys Sunday, and, it was announced Tuesday, the American Horror Story actress will appear on Drag Race soon too.

RuPaul's Drag Race: The All-Stars look back on their most Gif-able moments

That Gaga will appear on Logo's Emmy-winning institution of creativity, insane performances and severe shade shouldn't be a surprise: Gaga is of course a huge LGBT icon, her persona built in large part around wild costumes and changing identities.

And the show has hosted many an A-list celebrity in its day -- from Vanessa Williams to Neil Patrick Harris and more. Hardly any previous guests, though, have had the star power and gay street cred as Gaga, who'll no doubt drive the contestants crazy when they catch a glimpse of her in the work room. From the looks of the clip Logo released Tuesday, there's gonna be some falling and out and fainting.

RuPaul's Drag Race announced its 13 Season 9 contestants last week. It has yet to announce a premiere date.