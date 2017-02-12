One week after her high-flying Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga took to the Grammy stage Sunday night to show off a different side of herself.

Surprising no one, she kicked serious ass while jamming with heavy metal band Metallica. After being plagued by mic issues early on, their performance of "Moth Into Flame" -- from the band's latest album Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct -- was an excellent argument for Gaga to make her next album a metal album. Seriously. We'd buy it.

Check out our complete Grammy Awards coverage here

Metallica last appeared at the Grammys in 2014, when they performed with the classical pianist Lang Lang. The band's song "Hardwired" was nominated for Best Rock Song, but the award went to David Bowie's "Blackstar." Gaga, whose latest album Joanne was not nominated for any awards this year because it was released after the 2016 deadline, paid tribute to Bowie during last year's Grammys.

Metallica and Lady Gaga

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)