Summer is here which means it's almost time for NBC's annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular celebrating Independence Day.

TVGuide.com can exclusively reveal that Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum is slated to perform. They will be joined by Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld and other guests to be announced later.

American Ninja Warrior's Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy will host the event, which features a special concert and a colorful firework display over New York City's East River. The light show will be accompanied by music from the West Point Band and Glee Club; plus vocals from Heather Headley, Craig Campbell, Jamie Barton and the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York.

"Our lineup of amazing musical acts and personalities will be the perfect lead-in to the incredible fireworks display the nation waits for all year," Doug Vaughan, EVP of Specials and Late Night Programming at NBC Entertainment said. "NBC is proud to partner with Macy's and these talented artists to create the ultimate destination to celebrate Independence Day."

The special will air Tuesday, July 4th at 8/7c on NBC.