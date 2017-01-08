The acclaimed musical La La Land can add one more award to its already lengthy list of accolades. Damien Chazelle's ode to old Hollywood musicals won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical during Sunday's ceremony, breaking the record for most wins in one night, after going 7-for-7.



Previously, Midnight Express and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest held the record for six wins in one night.

The film, which is set in Los Angeles and basically acts as a love letter to the City of Angels, beat out fellow nominees 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street. Honestly, the other films never stood a chance.

La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling as a struggling jazz musician and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, was recently named one of the top 10 films of 2016 by the American Film Institute. It won Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards and the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film was nominated for seven awards, winning Best Actor and Best Actress for Gosling and Stone, and directing and screenplay awards for Chazelle. Meanwhile, Justin Hurwitz took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, while the song "City of Stars" won Best Original Song.