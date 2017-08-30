Kyra Sedwick is returning to TV this fall for ABC's new thriller Ten Days in the Valley, in which she stars as Jane Sadler, a documentarian-turned-television producer whose life (and lies) are ripped apart after her young daughter is abducted. But Sedwick's role goes far beyond her inspired performance as the contradictory, but endlessly fascinating Jane. The Golden Globe winner is also an executive producer on Ten Days in the Valley -- something that is far more than a vanity title for the star.

"I loved being an executive producer on the show because I was able to really be involved in all decisions including cast, for sure, and writing, but also even picking crew," Sedwick told TV Guide.

For Sedgwick, it's important to use her seat at the table in Hollywood to not just help improve female representation onscreen -- "making something better, or more three-dimensional" than the she often finds on the page, as she has explained earlier this summer -- but also to take direct actions to increase women's involvement behind-the-scenes as well.

"I'm really a firm believer that you can't just sit around and go more women need to be in the business. We have to make choices that support that," explains Sedgwick.

That's why Sedgwick takes advantage of every opportunity she gets to advocate for women and give them opportunities they wouldn't necessarily get otherwise. Because when women do get into positions of power, the star explains, they bring something uniquely special that benefits everyone.

"I think that when you're really going for a good working environment, women have a good sense of people and have a sense of what feels nurturing, and also how to come together for a common purpose, for something bigger than you are," Sedwick says. "I think we make babies and so we're used to making something that's bigger and more important than we are. I think that women inherently have something that makes everyone thrive when used for good."

Ten Days in the Valley premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c on ABC.