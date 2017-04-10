Kylie Jenner is branching off on her own. The reality star is getting her very own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Life of Kylie.

The eight-episode, half-hour reality show will follow the 19-year-old's personal and professional life, from running her company Kylie Cosmetics to hanging out with her BFF Jordyn Woods (a frequent face on Jenner's Instagram and Snapchat).

"Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet," Jeff Olde, E!'s executive vice president of programming and development, said in a statement. "Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life."

Life of Kylie is far from the first KUWTK spin-off, but it is one of the few to focus on only one member of the famous family. Kourtney and Khloe had two spin-offs together based in Miami and the Hamptons, Kourtney and Kim had a spin-off based in New York, and Rob and his then-fiancé Blac Chyna recently had their own spin-off while they navigated impending parenthood together. Before Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner was the only family member to headline a series on her own with I Am Cait. (There was also the spin-off Dash Dolls, which followed the employees of the Kardashian's boutique in Los Angeles, but let's just choose to collectively forget that one.)

Life of Kylie will premiere on E! this summer.