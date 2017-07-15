We've been waiting for what feels like forever for Krystal Goderitch ( Tatiana Maslany) to make her triumphant return to Orphan Black and on Saturday, she finally resurfaced!

The always refreshing ex-manicurist once again found herself at the center of a Neolution conspiracy when her friend Brie's hair starts falling out. As it turns out, her klepto bestie unknowingly stole an experimental cream that was supposed to be the "next big thing in regenerative therapy" and paid a small price for using it.

Fortunately for us, it forced Krystal to work with Art (Kevin Hanchard) and Sarah (Maslany) as an "operative" to uncover even more of Dyad's secrets. After hijacking an undercover operation to milk sensitive information from her "Deep Throat," Krystal again proved that she is smarter than everyone thinks and deserves more credit for the things she's unraveled.

Despite almost jeopardizing the operation several times, the perky blonde eventually got her source to reveal that Neolutionists have been buying up major cosmetics companies so they can distribute their risky prototype. With Felix (Jordan Gavaris) and his sister chasing Dyad's money abroad, it's only a matter of time before the sestras get to the bottom of their ultimate plan.

Some lingering questions...

What's gonna happen to Ira (Ari Millen) now that Susan Duncan (Rosemary Dunsmore) is dead for real? Will the "glitching" get worse for him?

Will we get to see Krystal again before the show ends?

How did Mudd (Janessa Grant) wake up from her coma?

Now that we know P.T. Westmorland (Stephen McHattie) has been proven a fraud, what's his next move? His cover is blown and he lost the support of the Island.

Westmorland is not even 170 years old as he claimed. So who is "John" really?

How disturbing is Dyad for harvesting Kira's (Skyler Wexler) eggs to implant into surrogates?

Will Cosima ever find a cure?

Keen observations...

Lesson of the episode: Never underestimate a Leda clone.

Officially shipping Brie and Scott.

Krystal should be the next James Bond.

And memorable quotes...

"So what? My Deep Throat's totally hot. Get over it."

"Did Krystal fall ass backwards into trouble again?"