Saturday Night Live circa 2005-2010 is alive and well. On Fox!

The Last Man on Earth may be adding another famous cast member from that period of the sketch show, continuing the SNL reunions no doubt being put together by star and SNL vet Will Forte. Kristen Wiig, who was one of the biggest stars on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013, is joining The Last Man on Earth later this season, according to TVLine.

Who Wiig will play is still anyone's guess, as the Fox comedy has been notoriously secretive with its advanced storylines. Fox, via statement, would not confirm or comment.

Fox sets spring premiere dates for Prison Break, Making History and more

Wiig joins an open door to SNL alums on Last Man on Earth. Along with Forte, Jason Sudeikis and Will Ferrell have been featured in the series, and series regular January Jones hosted SNL during Forte's tenure. Jones' former Mad Men cast mate and multiple SNL host Jon Hamm has also made a guest appearance.

The Last Man on Earth returns Sunday, March 5 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.