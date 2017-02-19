Brace for incoming hilarity!

Our pack of survivors -- Tandy, Carol, Melissa, Todd, Gail, Erica, and Lewis may be about to meet yet another straggler of the apocalypse when The Last Man on Earth returns to Fox on Sunday, Mar. 5th from its midseason hiatus.

Like many of the cameo characters to come and go throughout the show, our newcomer this time shares some Saturday Night Live roots with lead actor Will Forte.

The first preview for the forthcoming midseason premiere -- Season 3, Episode 10, "Got Milk?" -- shows Forte's MacGruber co-star Kristen Wiig showing off some fascinating sartorial choices and some savvy '80s-tastic dance moves.

The episode is expected to journey back to how the viral outbreak that decimated so much of the world's population began, and judging by the looks of this preview, we might just see Wiig's character living on both sides of the spectrum.

Kristen Wiig may continue the SNL reunions on Last Man on Earth

In one scene, she's crawling around town in a trashbag bodysuit with goggles as protective garb -- make fun all ya want, the woman did survive this thing somehow -- and in another, she's dancing to "Gloria" with abandon in an apartment that looks a little like the Countess' place from American Horror Story: Hotel while her little shih tzu whimpers on the sidelines. One of these things is not like the others.

On the other hand, maybe this is all happening at one time and Wiig's character is stuck in some spandex-and-disco-loving time warp because her haircuts seem remarkably the same in both settings. To be determined...

In the meantime, we can go ahead and add Wiig's name to the list of Forte's old SNL buddies who've made it onto the show -- she joins Will Ferrell and Jason Sudeikis as series regulars who've come in to play one more day with Forte, along with January Jones and Jon Hamm, who've both crossed the SNL stage during his stint as well.

The Last Man on Earth returns Sunday, Mar. 5 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.