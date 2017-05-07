After filling in for Jimmy Kimmel during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Good Place star Kristen Bell has offered an update on the condition of Kimmel's newborn son, Billy.

"[They're] good. Everybody's home, everybody's nursing, everybody's gaining weight," Bell told ET Online.

After revealing during Monday's show that his son was born with a congenital heart condition that required surgery to correct, Kimmel took the rest of the week off so that he and his family could enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation together.

Bell is among several guest hosts who stepped in to sub as host during Kimmel's paternity leave as he and his wife, Molly, welcomed their new addition. Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson and David Spade also took over his desk (and his eternal distaste for Matt Damon) in his stead last week.

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.