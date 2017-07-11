

No matter what else he does in his career, Kit Harington will always first and foremost be associated with Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. He's like Mark Hamill and Star Wars or Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter. But what if he had played somebody else? Would he still be so iconic? Jimmy Kimmel Live has the answer: definitely not.

Harington did a very funny bit for the late-night show Monday where he auditioned for a bunch of other Game of Thrones parts, including Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Ygritte, Hodor, Daenerys Targaryen, a White Walker and of course, everyone's favorite Game of Thrones character, Harry Potter. He was pretty bad at all of them, so we can definitively say producers gave Harington the right part.

That being said, I wish there were more auditions. I'd love to see his Littlefinger, Brienne, Joffrey or Dumbledore.