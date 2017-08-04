How in the world has Kit Harington worked on Game of Thrones for seven years but he still hasn't learned the name of Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragons?!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington and Clarke described filming that first meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, including the fact that Harington had to ask Clarke to remind him what each of Dany's dragons names were. Rhaegal is going to be so offended if Jon ends up being his rider.

"Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a costar] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time," Harington says. "Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching."

As for Emilia Clarke, she was just bamboozled as to why someone else with great hair was working on her set. "Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'" Clarke says, "There's another Hair in town, and I don't like it!"

Despite the awkwardness, the scene came off pretty beautifully, with neither actor or their character outshining the other; a hard balance to keep when you've got two powerhouses in the same room.

Much to the concern of diehard fans (who have all but proven Jon is Daenerys' secret nephew), the sparks between the two characters were not all in our heads. Kit Harington definitely felt them too.

"He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him," Harington says. "Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay...' but he puts that aside because he has to."

Please don't bang your aunt, please don't bang your aunt, please don't bang your aunt!!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.