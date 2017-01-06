The A-list is making its way to the small screen, again.

Kirsten Dunst has signed on to star in an hourlong dark comedy produced by George Clooney and frequent Clooney producer Grant Heslov, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which is still in the early stages of development at AMC, is currently titled On Becoming a God in Central Florida and will star Dunst as a widowed mother fired from a water park, and follow her as she climbs her way through Founders American Merchandise, a "cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that took her down in the first place."

Set in the early '90s, the project is written by Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, and Yorgos Lanthimos of indie darling The Lobster is attached to direct.

Dunst received an Emmy nomination for her performance in Season 2 of Fargo, and appeared on the third season of ER when George Clooney was still starring in the medical drama in the mid-'90s.

Though most of Clooney's producing credits have been on the big screen, he has lent his expertise to a pair of special TV events: 2000's live broadcast play Fail Safe and the charity telethon Hope for Haiti Now. If On Becoming a God in Central Florida gets picked up to series, it will be his first scripted television series he's produced.