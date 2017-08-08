Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Fox is considering a revival of its classic animated series King of the Hill.

Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Dana Walden told The Hollywood Reporter at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the network has talked with co-creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about reviving the long-running series, which had broad red state/blue state appeal.

"I would like to explore that. We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country, they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it," Walden said. "The meeting was probably two and a half months ago. They're both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory, 'Are you excited about this? Is there potential in that future?' And they were both excited about it but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding time."

Daniels, who after King of the Hill would go on to create The Office, is currently the showrunner for TBS' People of Earth, while Judge is an executive producer on Silicon Valley.

King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009 on Fox and followed propane salesman Hank Hill and his friends and family as they went about their lives in the fictional Dallas suburb of Arlen, Texas.