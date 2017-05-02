Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Kevin Can Wait is getting a little meta in its Season 1 finale, "Sting of Queens," by reuniting Kevin James and Leah Remini, who played married couple Doug and Carrie Heffernan for nine seasons on The King of Queens.

In the two-part finale, the first half of which aired Monday, Remini guests as Vanessa Cellucci, Kevin's old police department rival. They worked together on a long-term sting operation where they posed as husband and wife, and Kevin is briefly coming out of retirement to finish the job. Their relationship is as contentious as ever.

It's a funny touch to have the former fake husband and wife play a former fake husband and wife. And of course, James and Remini's comic chemistry remains rock solid.

Leah Remini and Kevin James, Kevin Can Wait

Erinn Hayes, who plays James' character's wife on Kevin Can Wait, told TVGuide.com that it was a delight having Remini on set.

Part two of Kevin Can Wait's season finale airs next Monday, May 8 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)