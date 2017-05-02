Kevin Can Wait is getting a little meta in its Season 1 finale, "Sting of Queens," by reuniting Kevin James and Leah Remini, who played married couple Doug and Carrie Heffernan for nine seasons on The King of Queens.

In the two-part finale, the first half of which aired Monday, Remini guests as Vanessa Cellucci, Kevin's old police department rival. They worked together on a long-term sting operation where they posed as husband and wife, and Kevin is briefly coming out of retirement to finish the job. Their relationship is as contentious as ever.

It's a funny touch to have the former fake husband and wife play a former fake husband and wife. And of course, James and Remini's comic chemistry remains rock solid.

Leah Remini and Kevin James, <em>Kevin Can Wait</em>Leah Remini and Kevin James, Kevin Can Wait

Erinn Hayes, who plays James' character's wife on Kevin Can Wait, told TVGuide.com that it was a delight having Remini on set.

Part two of Kevin Can Wait's season finale airs next Monday, May 8 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)