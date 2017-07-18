After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is heading back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10.

On Tuesday, the "Tardy for the Party" singer announced that not only would she be returning to the reality show that made her a household name, she's also sticking with her spin-off Don't Be Tardy... (named after the Kandi Burruss-produced single).

"FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I'm happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA. However, since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I've decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach! See you soon bitches!"

Zolciak appeared in last season's finale in a memorable fight with Kenya Moore, who recently wedded in secret. It will be interesting to see where they're at when the new season premieres and if either hold a grudge.

The outspoken blonde isn't the only one returning to the Real Housewives franchise. NeNe Leakes, whom she shares an on-again, off-again friendship with, is also returning to Atlanta and Lydia McLaughlin recently made her official return to Real Housewives of Orange County in the new season's premiere.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return to Bravo, likely sans Phaedra Parks, this fall.