Since Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris back in October, the reality star has quietly distanced herself from the public. Now, details of her ordeal have become available, with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche published what it says is a police report filed by Kim, and it's no wonder why she's been so reclusive.

It sounds like he mother of two survived a genuine ordeal.

Kim and her sisters were staying at the No Address Hotel, a historic private mansion available to "hand-selected A-listers" where Kim's husbant Kanye West has maintained a semi-permanent residence since 2011. Kourtney Kardashian and stylist Simone Harouche were changing for a night out when Kim decided to retire early, going upstairs to work on her computer.

According to the report, Kim gave this harrowing statement to authorities after escaping her restraints. (The quotes have presumably gone through some degree of translation from English to French and back again.)

"I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking 'Who's there?' No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 AM. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man, who was tied up."

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Paris robbery in new KUWTK teaser

The intruders wore police paraphernalia and one wore ski goggles. Kim says the one with ski goggles stayed with her and demanded that she give him a ring from her bedside table that she says was worth $4 million.

"He took out a gun and I showed him the ring," Kim says in the report. "They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs. ... I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up."

Kim told authorities she was robbed of $5 million. In addition to the ring, the burglars took two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a gold Rolex before fleeing on foot.

Seventeen people have been arrested and 10 have been formally charged with the heist. The man considered the mastermind, whose DNA matches samples found on the adhesive tape that bound Kim, is known as "Omar A" or "Omar the Old."

It sounds like a deeply traumatizing experience. Fortunately Kim was unharmed and was able to reunite with infant son Saint, 3-year-old daughter North and husband Kanye shortly afterwards. In the last few weeks, the Kardashians have begun sharing low-key images of the family together on social media, with no jewelry or high-ticket items on display.