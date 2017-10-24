With a third Sex and the City film officially not happening, it looks like Kim Cattrall won't ever reprise her role as Samantha Jones in any future iteration. The actress sat down with Piers Morgan and revealed that while she enjoyed playing the iconic character, she's ready to move on.

"It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it," she said in the interview. However, she did have a suggestion for how the franchise can move on without her: recast the role. "Another actress should play it -- maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," she added.

It's difficult to imagine another actress playing the character but should it come to that, we have a few ideas on who might be up to the challenge. For starters, Girls Trip and Scary Movie star Regina Hall has held her own for years in the comedy game, as has The Game's Wendy Raquel Robinson and Martin alumni Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

Plus, actresses Rosie Perez, Judy Reyes, Constance Marie and Niecy Nash have also proven they've got what it takes to be confident, sexy and funny like Samantha. Then there's the versatile, Aisha Tyler who can do just about anything, including taking up this role.

Did we leave anyone out? Who do you think could replace Cattrall?