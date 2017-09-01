Syfy may have cancelled Dark Matter, but it's officially renewed Killjoys for two final seasons. Each season has a 10 episode order, giving the show 20 episodes total to wrap up its story after tonight's Season 3 finale.

"This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for - a chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20-episodes to do it," said creator and executive producer Michelle Lovretta. "I'm immensely grateful that both of our network partners - along with Temple Street and UCP - have given our team, cast and fans this incredible opportunity."

Syfy gave a similar two-season renewal last year to 12 Monkeys, which just aired its third season in a binge format, releasing 10 episodes over the course of just 3 days. There's no telling if Killjoys will get the same treatment, but both shows complicated storylines lend themselves well to binge-watching.

"Helmed by Lovretta and driven by the superb storytelling, we are excited to bring Killjoys back for two final seasons," said Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President Scripted Development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. "Tonight's game-changing season finale sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter's space adventures and we cannot wait for our talented cast and crew to bring to life what is sure to be an epic journey that will leave our passionate fans on the edge of their seats."