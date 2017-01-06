The best bit on Key & Peele, the late, great Comedy Central sketch show, was Luther, President Obama's anger translator.

In multiple sketches, President Obama (Jordan Peele) calmly addressed the American people while Luther (Keegan-Michael Key), his "anger translator," acted out what Obama was really feeling on the inside but couldn't let out.

Key & Peele ended before Obama's term in office, but Obama still has plenty to be pissed about. So the comedians brought the characters to the Daily Show Thursday night for one last blowout.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, The Daily Show

Keegan-Michael Key joined Trevor Noah as a guest and explained that former Key & Peele executive producer Jay Martell had written a new Obama/Luther sketch to get out his feelings after the election. It takes the form of a farewell address from the 44th President.

Some highlights:

On Donald Trump's ascendance: "Don't you know this is how The Hunger Gamesstarts?"

On Trump's lack of interest in being President: "The only reason he ran is because his factory in China made too many red hats!"

On the note Obama will leave for Trump in the Oval Office: "Go f--- yourself."

It's a fitting farewell from the best Obama impersonator to his muse, and one last blast of hilariously righteous anger from two of the best comics of the Obama era.

Remember that time Luther translated the real Obama at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

The real Obama was himself a guest on The Daily Show last month.