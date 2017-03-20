Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Kevin James' second stand-up special will debut next year on Netflix, a mere 17 years after his first one, the streaming service announced Monday.

The Kevin Can Wait star and King of Queens alum started his career as a stand-up comedian, but that fell by the wayside as he found success in TV and movies. His first stand-up special was 2001's Sweat the Small Stuff. His second will tape later this year for a 2018 debut on Netflix.

Netflix and James have a relationship through his friend Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, which produced his starring vehicle True Memoirs of an International Assassin. He'll also appear in the upcoming Sandler movie Sandy Wexler.

Netflix has been on a tear of stand-up comebacks, with Dave Chappelle's first specials since 2004 coming out tomorrow and Chris Rock's first since 2008 and Jerry Seinfeld's first since 1998 coming later this year.