Kevin Hart and T.I. are teaming up for a new series at Showtime.

The comedian and hip-hop star are developing an office comedy The Studio with the premium network, according to Deadline. The series will follow the day-to-day antics that happen in a recording studio and the people that work in the unique space.

Everybody Hates Chris alum Aeysha Carr is penning the script and will executive produce with Hart and T.I. The latter stars will also make the occasional guest appearance on the show.

This isn't the first time the comedian and the rapper have teamed up. T.I. guest performed on Hart's hip-hop album Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa) and then made a surprise appearance in Hart's film Ride Along 2.

This is Hart's first non-guest starring TV commitment since playing Zezelryck on Comedy Central's Princess Bride parody series Krod Mondoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire. The Studio is a return to Showtime for T.I. who had a season long guest arc on the cabler's comedy House of Lies Season 3 opposite Don Cheadle. His reality series T.I. and Tiny: The Family Episode finished a 100-episode, six season run Monday night on VH1.



