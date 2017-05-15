Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

After a lifetime of big screen stardom and a pair of Oscar wins, Kevin Costner is headed for a new frontier. The actor has signed on to headline Yellowstone, the first scripted series to air on the Paramount network.

Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With antagonists on all sides, from land-grabbing government officials to greedy developers, the series has been positioned by Paramount as a neo-western: a saga of violence and conflict on a modern-day American frontier.

The show will be the first series to debut on the new network, the conclusion of a re-branding process which will see Spike TV transformed into Paramount. The 10-episode first season is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Hell or High Water and Sicario.

Costner is joining the drama after a spate of major feature film roles, including a recent appearance in the critically-acclaimed, Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. With the anchoring star now on board, the series can begin filling in additional Dutton family members.

Yellowstone will premiere on The Paramount Network in summer 2018.