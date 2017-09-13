After winning over hearts as Zayday on Scream Queens, Keke Palmer is bringing her scene-stealing skills over to another horror series. The actress is heading to Season 3 of MTV's Scream as a series regular.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she'll play a social justice activist named Kym who has a big heart but zero patience for foolishness. When she and her friends find themselves hunted by a serial killer, she'll work to turn the tables and survive no matter the cost.

She'll be joined by Skins alum Jessica Sula as Liv, the new girl in school who is also a member of the cheerleading squad. As an honor roll student with a good head on her shoulders, she seems to be living the perfect life but we'll soon find out that she has many secrets of her own. In addition to that, 13 Reasons Why's Giorgia Whigham heads to the series as a goth girl and tattoo artist named Both whose encyclopedic knowledge of horror films will come in handy now that there's a killer on the loose.

Plus, The Carrie Diariesalum Giullian Yao Gioiello will play an openly gay character named Manny who usually turns out to be the smartest person in the room. However, his brains will be put to the ultimate test when he finds himself in the path of a serial killer.

After two seasons with the same core group, Season 3 will feature all new characters and take place at a different location. It will center on an all-star football player named Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler) whose past comes back to threaten his promising future. The show previously recruited rappers Tyga and C.J. Wallace (son of Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans) for supporting roles.

Scream Recruited Rappers Tyga and C.J. Wallace for Season 3

Tyga is set to play Deion's loyal step-brother Jamal who, despite hanging with the wrong crowd, has a good heart. Meanwhile, Wallace will portray a socially awkward student named Amir who unexpectedly finds himself the target of a killer. Said threat will force him to confront his identity and figure out what he wants in life.

The show has enlisted an all-star creative team including Queen Latifah as an executive producer and Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) as the showrunner.

Season 3 of Scream returns to MTV in March of next year.