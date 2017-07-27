The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are always an insane ride, and this year's show finally has a host to corral the crazy. Katy Perry will MC the awards, and she's been hard at work preparing.

"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry said in a statement. "Come August 27th, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

We foresee a little bit of awkwardness on stage, however, given that Perry is also nominated for several awards, including best pop, best direction and best visual effects. If "Chained to the Rhythm" wins in any or all of these categories, Katy's schedule as a host will be even more packed than usual.

Let's hope none of her quick-changes are interrupted because she has to go accept an award.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards airs August 27th at 8/7c on MTV.