There's been a bit of a switcharoo with regards to plans for the next two seasons of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story.

Katrina: American Crime Story, the Hurricane Katrina-centric season, has been pushed to late 2018 from an early 2018 premiere, The Hollywood Reporter says. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was originally set to air as the anthology's third season with a late 2018 debut, but will now air as the second season of the anthology series in early 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the digital water effects necessary for the Katrina story will take extra time to create, which is what has caused the delays. Another factor involved the availability of the star-studded cast. Coordinating the schedules of so many heavy hitters (Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Matthew Broderick and Dennis Quaid) could not have been an easy task.

Versace will star Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez, and will explore the 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace (Ramirez). Both Katrina and Versace are folow-ups to the Emmy-winning series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.