It turns out that FX's Katrina: American Crime Story is not in jeopardy as previously reported.

Network boss John Landgraf cleared up statements that Katrina director Anthony Hemingway made about the show's status. While speaking to journalists at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, Landgraf clarified that the show took a "creative pivot," which led to it being pushed back on FX's production calendar, but emphasized that he was confident that the show will still make it to air.

"It was a big creative pivot that we made. It was a difficult decision because we were far along in one creative direction and then just Ryan [Murphy] decided, and we supported Ryan, that the bar is really high for this franchise and we just weren't confident that we were going to get over it," Landgraf said. "Simultaneously, there was an idea for a creative pivot that I'm going to let Ryan announce to you when he's ready to do so."

Landgraf went on to say that he's even more confident in the series now that it has taken on this new direction than he was when executive producer Ryan Murphy first pitched him the idea.

The American Crime Story anthology series kicked off with The People v. O.J. Simpson. The next season will chronicle the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, starring Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss. Katrina will follow as Season 3 at an unknown date. The cast is set to include Matthew Broderick as FEMA director Michael D. Brown, Annette Bening as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco and Dennis Quaid as President George W. Bush.

Versace: American Crime Story is set to premiere in early 2018.