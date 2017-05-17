Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The second season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story will be a disaster, or at least about a disaster. Katrina: American Crime Story will follow the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which flooded Louisiana and parts of the South.

And the man who was in charge of the country at the time and heavily criticized for his lackadaisical response to the affected area, George W. Bush, will get a fantastic actor playing him. Dennis Quaid will suit up as President Dubs for the second season of FX's award-winning anthology, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Quaid joins a cast that already includes Matthew Broderick as FEMA director Michael D. Brown, Annette Bening as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, and frequent Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson.

Quaid's past credits include Breaking Away, Great Balls of Fire!, Frequency and CBS' Vegas. He even has experience playing former U.S. presidents, as he portrayed Bill Clinton in the film A Special Relationship. Maybe he should start working on his Trump.

Katrina: American Crime Story is expected sometime next year. A third season of the anthology, covering the murder of fashion guru Gianni Versace, is also in production.