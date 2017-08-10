Katrina: American Crime Story has found its new focus and a brand new star.

The third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will once again pair him with his favorite leading lady Sarah Paulson as the show pivots to adapt Sheri Fink's book Five Days at Memorial, according to Deadline.

The new story focuses on the chaos at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Paulson will play Dr. Anna Pou, the woman who made the decision to euthanize critically ill patients after being trapped in the hospital for days without power.

Powerful Hollywood producer Scott Rudin originally had the rights to the book, Deadline reports, with plans to adapt it into a film. Once the film rights lapsed, Murphy approached Rudin about turning it into a series and now Rudin will join the third season of American Crime Story as a producer as well.

The news comes the day after FX boss John Landgraf informed reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Katrina was delayed as it made a creative pivot. Annette Bening, Dennis Quaid and Matthew Broderick had all scored parts in the now-scrapped original vision for the series. The network is looking to recast them in roles in the new Katrina story.

Murphy and his producing team are currently looking for a writer and showrunner for the next installment which will begin production in the spring of 2018 and premiere in early 2019.

In the meantime, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is currently filming and will premiere on FX in January 2018.