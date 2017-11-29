In a 2012 interview with Andy Cohen, Katie Couric said Matt Lauer used to repeatedly pinch her butt when they worked together. The two co-anchored Today for 15 years, from 1991 to 2006, and when asked by the Watch What Happens: Live host what her former colleague's most annoying habit was, Couric told him, "He pinches me on the a-- a lot."

Couric said this with a smile and Cohen responded by joking, "I wouldn't have a problem with that."

NBC announced Wednesday morning that Lauer had been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" after a female colleague came forward with accusations against him. "While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC News President Andrew Lack said in a memo sent out to the staff.

NBC Fires Matt Lauer for "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior"

Hoda Kotb, who filled in for Lauer as Savannah Guthrie's co-host on Wednesday, addressed his ousting by saying, "This is a very tough morning for both of us. I've known Matt for 15 years as a friend and as a colleague...It's hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every day."

Added Guthrie: "We're processing it with all of you at home, and we promise to be transparent and be straight-forward and continue this important conversation."