You know what? I thought this story was dead, too. But Kathy Griffin just dug up its corpse and zapped it with lightning.

The controversial comedian has taken back her apology for those artsy Donald Trump photos -- you know, the ones she took of herself holding what was supposed to be Trump's severed head -- that made headlines earlier this year. The pictures caused a wave of backlash from both sides of the aisle, which decried the comedian for going too far. Griffin quickly apologized for the stunt, saying, "I went too far, I made a mistake. I admit that I was wrong."

The hubbub -- which included a Federal investigatio of Griffinn -- resulted in Griffin losing sponsorships and getting fired by CNN, where she sorta famously hosted the network's New Year's Eve special.

Kathy Griffin: "Trump Is Trying to Ruin My Life"

Speaking to Australian morning show Sunrise about the incident, Griffin told the hosts, "It got so crazy that after a while it actually turned funny. The picture happened, the outrage was ridiculous." She then listed off a flurry of controversial things Trump has recently done, including his pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey, and later said, "I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion. And I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from Will & Grace, tweeting against me."

When the Sunrise hosts asked her if she could see why people were upset about the photos, Griffin shot back, "No, you're full of crap, stop this. You know this! Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the United States is committing."

I think it's pretty cool that we can all take back our apologies now for things we were sorry for in the past.