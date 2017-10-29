Don't mess with Kathy Griffin.

In response to a TMZ video showing Griffin's former BFF, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, saying "I don't know her" when asked a question about Griffin, the feisty comedienne posted a 17-minute video over the weekend taking aim at Cohen and TMZ boss Harvey Levin.

"If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell, Griffin wrote on Twitter, tagging both Cohen and Levin, as well as the official TMZ handle.

In the clip, Griffin spills alllll the tea, accusing Cohen of offering her cocaine on multiple occasions and playing a voicemail from Levin in which he gives his personal cell number.

"People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen... honestly just live to take women down," Griffin says in the clip.

Griffin's beef with Levin and Cohen started earlier this year, when CNN announced that she had been dropped from her long-running gig hosting the network's New Year's Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper because of the backlash over a photo she posted that appeared to show her holding up the bloody severed head of President Donald Trump. Griffin claims TMZ drummed up controversy over the photo, which resulted in Griffin and members of her family receiving death threats, because Levin is a close friend of Trump's and, according to Griffin, has almost daily contact with the president.

Kathy Griffin: "Trump Is Trying to Ruin My Life"

CNN subsequently replaced Griffin with Cohen for the Dec. 31 broadcast. (Griffin also slammed Cooper during this time for not coming to her defense over the photo dust-up.)

In the video she posted Saturday, Griffin also details harassment she allegedly faced from Bravo executives while filming her reality show My Life on the D-List.

Cohen issued a brief response to Griffin's video on Twitter, calling her claims "100% false and totally made up." Levin has yet to respond publicly.