

Saturday Night Live MVP Kate McKinnon will voice the eccentric, red-haired teacher Ms. Frizzle in Netflix's upcoming series Magic School Bus Rides Again, a reboot of the beloved '90s book and television series.

Ms. Frizzle is a third-grade teacher with magical/scientific powers who teaches her students through very unorthodox, immersive methods, like shrinking her time and space-bending Magic School Bus down and getting swallowed to take the kids on a field trip through the digestive system. She has dresses with patterns that move and earrings that light up when she has an idea. Her catchphrase is "Take chances, make mistakes, and get messy!" The joyously kooky McKinnon is a perfect fit for the role.

Kate McKinnon and Ms. Frizzle, The Magic School Bus

In the original series, which ran for four seasons from 1994 to 1997 on PBS, Ms. Frizzle was voiced by Lily Tomlin, who won a Daytime Emmy for her performance. Tomlin, who's in the Netflix family with Grace and Frankie, may still lend her voice in some capacity -- former Magic School Bus voice actor Stu Stone teased that old cast members will be returning in new roles in an interview with TMZ last month.

Magic School Bus Rides Again has been in development at Netflix for awhile -- the series was announced in 2014 under the title The Magic School Bus 360. The new series will be computer-animated, unlike the traditionally-animated original, but it will presumably provide same edutainment value.