Hillary Clinton may have lost the presidential election, but she's been helping Kate McKinnon clean up.

McKinnon is taking home her second Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Saturday Night Live, bolstered largely by her sketch performances as Hillary Clinton last fall and Kellyanne Conway once President Trump took office.

"Yikes," McKinnon started her speech as she got herself together. "Well, thank you so much. Being part of this season of Saturday Night Live is the most meaningful thing I will ever do. Thank you so much to Lorne Michaels for letting me be part of this and everything else in my life...On a personal note I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for her grace."

McKinnon triumphed over her SNL colleagues Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer as well as Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn from Transparent and Anna Chlumsky from Veep.

