Kassie DePaiva will be making her long-awaited return to Days of Our Lives in October, Soap Opera Digest reports.

DePaiva last appeared on the NBC daytime soap in February 2016 and was originally scheduled to reprise her role as Eve Donovan later that year, but she had to take a leave of absence while she battled leukemia.

But as she revealed in February, she's now cancer-free, and she's ready to make her Days return. She'll begin taping episodes soon for a late-October return.

DePaiva is best known for her 20-year stint as Blair Cramer on One Life to Live until that series' cancellation in 2013. She first appeared on Days in 2014.