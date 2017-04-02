Unlike certain other world leaders, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't exactly known for initiating international disputes with his Twitter feed.

For Matthew Perry, however, he's apparently willing to table traditional diplomacy.

The Friends alum revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in mid-March that he and a friend had beaten up the then-son of former PM Pierre Trudeau when they were all in the fifth grade. Perry explained that his animosity for Trudeau was born of pure jealousy of his sports prowess and that he wasn't "bragging" about the fight feat.

However, after two weeks of watching the attendant media blow-up of the forgotten bout, Trudeau decided to speak up and challenge his former foe to another round, writing on Twitter that he'd thought long and hard about it and was ready for a re-match. The kicker was this: "Who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?"

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

As any Friends fan worth their salt knows, Chandler Bing doesn't do well with confrontation, so we decided to imagine what his response to Trudeau's viral challenge would look like:

First, he'd brush it off as cheap talk. The guy's all the way in Canada; there's a better chance Matt LeBlanc really would go commando in all of his clothes and/or duke it out over the cushion.

Then when he looked at the calendar and saw the tweet was on April Fool's Day, he'd share in a nervous, hopeful chuckle.

But then he'd realize that maybe Justin Trudeau was so not kidding and start sleeping with one eye open just in case.

The not knowing would eat him up, so he'd start trying to picture what that fight might actually look like.

He'd try to level with Justin and remind him that he was just a bad-haired moron back in those days.

If that didn't work, he'd offer up an authentic apology -- again with gobs of self-deprecation and maybe even an "Oh my God" or two for good measure.

Actual fear and panic would start to settle in.

He'd eventually just accept the inevitable public humiliation that's headed his way and take it.

After it was all said and done, he'd turn to one of Monica's "vaporizing action" baths and wash the day away.

Hey, it sure beats Chandler's quickfire oral short story from that time Rachel found Ross' pro/con list.