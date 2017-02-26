It took three years, but someone has finally usurped Jennifer Lawrence as the Queen of the Awards Season Photobomb. Justin Timberlake, in a moment of genius opportunism, just straight-up stole J.Law's crown at the 89th Academy Awards.

The moment happened on the pre-show red carpet, when Oscar-nominated actress Emma Stone was right in the middle of an interview, only to realize that someone was bringing sexy back right behind her.



For those in need of a refresher, this was a signature move of Jennifer Lawrence back during the 2014 Golden Globes, when she memorably snuck up on Taylor Swift. But with Lawrence absent from this year's awards season circuit, it was a perfect moment for JT to make a play for photobomb greatness -- which is evidently much easier to pull off when you're not wearing a ballgown and four-inch heels.