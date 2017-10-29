Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley Tell Us Their Wildest Jack Death Theories

Kevin Pearson is officially off the market — in real life, that is.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actress Chrishell Stause, over the weekend, People reports.

The two were married in an "intimate and emotional outdoor ceremony" on Saturday evening. According to People, several of Hartley's This Is Us co-stars were in attendance, including his onscreen siblings Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown and fictional parents Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, as well as Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Stause, 36, has appeared on All My Children and Days of Our Lives. She and Hartley, 40, have been an item for four years and got engaged last summer. Prior to his role on This Is Us, Hartley's credits included The Young and the Restless, Revenge and Emily Owens, M.D.

Hartley has a 13-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman. They divorced in 2012.