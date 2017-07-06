Oh boy. Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni might be the latest TV stud to join the problematic fave bandwagon.
Baldoni, best known for playing Gina Rodriguez's unfathomably chiseled baby daddy Rafael on The CW soap, is developing a talk show called The Men's Room. He'll moderate the weekly panel series where he and five other men discuss "what it means to be a man today" with hot topics like fitness, marriage and parenthood.
"Men in our society have been socialized to suppress their feelings," Baldoni told Variety, who first reported the news. "We want to challenge men to open up and be OK talking to each other, and more importantly, form deep and meaningful relationships."
The "yikes" factor of the pitch is that it implies men can't watch the abundance of talk shows already in existence and could potentially further the divide between men and women. The idea of a men's talk show that only caters to men also puts the image of a patriarchal bro-down in readers' heads. On the bright side, Baldoni recognizes upfront how the idea of a talk show for men could be found offensive and out of touch to some people.
"We will probably get our fair share of negative feedback, but we think that's a good thing," he says.
To his credit, Baldoni has tackled many of these topics on his personal Instagram. He recently made headlines after posting a photo of himself and his father standing over his 2-year old daughter Maya throwing a tantrum in the middle of a Whole Foods. Baldoni captioned the photo with multiple paragraphs on how important it is to allow young children to fully embrace their feelings and never make them feel ashamed of them -- something his father passed on to him when he was a young man. Sites like Upworthy praised Baldoni for his progressive stance on public temper tantrums.
I tried to stay off social media yesterday to connect with my family without distraction so I'm posting this today. Emily took this in Whole Foods. It's now one of my favorite photos ever of me and my dad. Two men, standing together in silence, forever bonded by an unconditional love for both each other and this brand new, raw and pure soul who we would both go to the ends of the earth for. I can only imagine how many times I did this when I was her age. My dad taught me so much about what it means to be a man, but this post is about one thing and one thing only. Being comfortable in the uncomfortable. Something I grew up watching him do with me over and over again. There are no perfect parents, but one thing my dad taught me is to not parent based on what anyone else thinks. My dad always let me feel what I needed to feel, even if it was in public and embarrassing. I don't remember him ever saying "You're embarrassing me!" or "Dont cry!" It wasn't until recently that I realized how paramount that was for my own emotional development. Our children are learning and processing so much information and they don't know what to do with all of these new feelings that come up. I try to remember to make sure my daughter knows it's OK that she feels deeply. It's not embarrassing to me when she throw tantrums in the grocery store, or screams on a plane. I'm her dad...not yours. Let's not be embarrassed for our children. It doesn't reflect on you. In fact.. we should probably be a little more kind and patient with ourselves too. If we got out everything we were feeling and allowed ourselves to throw tantrums and cry when we felt the need to then maybe we'd could also let ourselves feel more joy and happiness. And that is something this world could definitely use a little more of. #fathersday #redifinemasculinity #daddy #dearmaiya
The actor also frequently posts about his marriage, his workout routines and his Bahai faith.
The Men's Room doesn't have a network attached yet, but Variety reports that Baldoni's production company Wayfarer will foot the bill for the pilot and the first few episodes in hopes of getting a "premium digital platform" to partner with for the entire first season.
Jane the Virgin returns Fridays this fall on The CW.
(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)