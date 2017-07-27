June Foray, called "the first lady of voice acting" for her talent and ubiquity, died Wednesday at her home in California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 99.

In her long career, which started in the 1940s and lasted until the last few years of her life -- she won a Daytime Emmy in 2012 for her role as Mrs. Cauldron on The Garfield Show, her first Emmy nomination and first win. She holds the record for oldest Emmy nominee and oldest winner.

Among her most iconic voice roles are Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale in the Cold War cartoon series The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, Grandma Fa in the movie Mulan and Granny and Witch Hazel from Looney Tunes, the former of which she voiced from 1955 t0 2014.

"I was performing witches and grandmothers before I was old enough to be a grandmother," Foray once said.

June Foray

Her voice also appeared in The Twilight Zone episode "Killer Doll," Rugrats, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, The Smurfs, DuckTales and dozens more shows, movies, video games and radio programs.

She won a Grammy in 1968 for voicing Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and a Governors Award lifetime achievement award from the Television Academy in 2013. The Annies, which honor achievement in the field of animation, gave her four awards including its inaugural lifetime achievement award, which was subsequently named after her.

In a 2000 interview with the Archive of American Television, shed described the craft of voice-acting like this: "We all have anger and jealousy and love and hope in our natures. We try to communicate that vocally with just sketches that you see on the screen and make it come alive and make it human."

Foray was born Sept. 18, 1917 in Springfield, Mass. She was married twice, to a man named Bernard Barondess from 1941 to 1953; and then to writer Hobart Donovan from 1955 until his death in 1976.